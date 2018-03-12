Sherritt says investors have approached hoping for cobalt deals

Sherritt International (OTCPK:SHERF +6.3% ) surges after CEO David Pathe says the company has been approached by investors seeking to buy a share of its cobalt production as a way of gaining exposure to the battery metal.

Sherritt, which has stakes in nickel-cobalt mines in Cuba and Madagascar, would consider selling cobalt in a streaming deal if the terms were attractive enough, Pathe says, adding that he sees no urgency as prices continue to rise.

“There are more and more people getting really bullish on cobalt now,” the CEO says, predicting the price may surpass its 2008 highs and rise above $55/lb. in the next 12-18 months from the current ~$40/lb.