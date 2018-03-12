Discovery up on upgrade, target raise; considers new HQ

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) moved up 1.1% today following an upgrade to Equal Weight by Barclays as well as a price target hike at UBS.

The new UBS target is $27, implying 10% upside from current pricing. Barclays has raised its price target to $23 from $18.

Meanwhile, with its takeover of Scripps Networks complete, the company is considering consolidating employees at a new headquarters at 230 Park Ave. South in Manhattan in a surprise move, the New York Post reports.

That's a building with about 250,000 square feet. Discovery currently leases about 160,000 square feet in Manhattan and owns a 550,000-square-foot building in Maryland.