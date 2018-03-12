Tesla rallies after Musk SXSW appearance

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is up 5.66% as news of a temporary Model 3 production pause doesn't faze investors.

The upward move in Tesla is being attributed by Bloomberg to positive comments Elon Musk made at SXSW on the timetable for self-driving technology.

Musk sees self-driving cars being able to handle all modes of driving by the end of 2019 and sees Tesla's autopilot safer than human drivers within two years.

As for the Model 3 news, there's some optimism that the production break will lead to a faster run-rate when the line is buzzing again.

Today's pop for Tesla is the biggest in more than two months.