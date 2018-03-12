Apple Music hits 38M paid subscribers; Apple orders first animated series

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Music hits 38M paid subscribers, up 2M from last month, according to the company.

Spotify ended last year with 71M premium subscribers.

Amazon Music Unlimited has 16M paid subscribers, Pandora has 5.48M total subscribers, and Google doesn’t release paid subscriber numbers for Google Play Music.

Adding to its growing list of original programming, Apple signs its first animated series with a show from Loren Bouchard, creator of “Bob’s Burgers”. The show got a two-season, 26-episode order.

The show “Central Park” is a musical comedy about a family saving the titular park (and the world.) Written by Bouchard, Josh Gad, and Nora Smith, Park will star Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci, Daveed Diggs, and Kathryn Hahn.

Apple shares are up 1.1% near close.

