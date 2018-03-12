Rising rates: Some say it's negative for equities, others say it's positive

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) thinks the pace of rising bond yields is to be watched closely because if yields move too fast they will harm stocks, but Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors disagrees, saying many big companies stand to benefit from rising rates.

Lee says companies with large unfunded pension liabilities can see major benefits, and estimates present value of pension liabilities falls 10% for each 100-basis point move higher in interest rates. Large companies like Ford, GE, and Boeing will see these gains if yields move up. “We believe that the benefits of rising interests outweigh the headwinds," said Lee.

Goldman, however, thinks 10-year yields above 4% will start eroding stock valuations regardless of how long it takes to get there. Goldman expects the 10-year at 3.25% at the end of this year, and 3.6% by the end of 2019.

“The speed of rising interest rates poses a more immediate risk to equities than does the level of rates,” strategists led by David Kostin wrote in the note. “The level of Treasury yields eventually also matters for equities, even if the change occurs gradually."

