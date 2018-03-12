Goodrich Petroleum hikes production, capex outlook

Goodrich Petroleum (GDP +4% ) is higher after forecasting net production will grow throughout FY 2018 with an estimated year-end exit rate of ~100K cfe/day.

GDP says it approved a $20M 2018 capex increase to $85M-$95M to accelerate development in its core Haynesville Shale acreage in Louisiana, as it expects to drill 21 gross horizontal wells during the year.

GDP also issues a preliminary 2019 capex budget of $125M-$150M toward further development of the Haynesville acreage, with 2019 net production expected to grow ~75% over estimated 2018 production.

The company estimates per unit cash operating expenses will continue to decline in 2019 by an additional 25%-30% from the declines expected in 2018.