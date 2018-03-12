Millennium gas line project to proceed as court rules against New York
- A U.S. appeals court rules against New York’s attempt to block Millennium Pipeline's Valley Lateral project that would shuttle natural gas to a $900M power plant under construction there, removing the final obstacle to the project.
- The court sided with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's ruling that the state waived its right to act on the pipeline by failing make a decision on a key water permit within a year.
- The court’s decision may make it more difficult for states to block lines by withholding permits, according to analysts at ClearView Energy Partners.
- Millennium Pipeline is owned 47.5% by TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) and 26.25% each by DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) and National Grid (NYSE:NGG).