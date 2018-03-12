Rhythm Pharma expects to complete enrollment in late-stage study of setmelanotide in POMC obesity in next quarter

In an update to investors, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) says it expects to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial this year evaluating setmelanotide in patients with Bardet-Biedl syndrome. Other 2018 setmelanotide-related milestones:

Initial data from Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in patients with Alström syndrome, POMC epigenetic disorders and POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity.

Enrollment in a Phase 3 study in POMC (proopiomelanocortin) deficiency to be completed next quarter, preliminary data expected in H1 2019 followed by a U.S. marketing application.

Enrollment in Phase 3 study in LEPR deficiency obesity to be completed by year-end.

The company expects its current level of quick assets to fund operations into H2 2019.