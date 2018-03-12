Washington Prime in deal for four Sears stores

Looking ahead to redevelop the properties at some point, Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) inks a sale-leaseback agreement for four Sears department stores and four adjacent Sears Auto Centers.

The purchase price is $28.5M and closing is expected in Q2.

For the time being, Sears will continue operating the stores, paying about $1.25M per year in rent.

The properties are located at what the company describes as Tier One assets: Longview Mall in Longview, TX, Polaris Fashion Place in Columbus, OH, Southern Hills Mall in Sioux City, IA, and Town Center at Aurora in Aurora, CO.

