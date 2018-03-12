National CineMedia lower after revenue miss, dividend cut

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is 1.4% lower after its Q4 earnings contained a miss on revenues and a cut in its quarterly dividend to $0.17 from $0.22.

Revenue dipped 1.3% and missed, and adjusted OIBDA fell 4.4% to $82.6M (missing consensus for $85.7M).

The dividend reduction will "allow for ongoing reinvestment in the Company’s network and its enhanced, integrated digital products while maintaining the company’s history of financial flexibility," NCMI says.

In operating data, total screens (100% digital) ticked up to 20,850 from the prior year's 20,548. Founding member screens were down to 16,808 from 17,022; Digital Content Network screens were up to 20,419 from 20,080.

Revenue breakout: National advertising, $101.4M (up 5.2%); Local and regional advertising, $32.1M (down 18.3%).

For 2018, it's guiding to revenue of $425M-$445M (change of flat to +4.5%, and vs. consensus for $440M), and adjusted OIBDA of $200M-$215M (from down 2.5% to up 4.8%, and vs. consensus for $213.1M).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

