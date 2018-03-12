Coupa Software +2.2% on Q4 beats, upside FY guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) shares gain 2.2% aftermarket on a Q4 results that beat estimates with a 42% Y/Y revenue growth. Mixed Q1 guidance has revenue from $51M to $51.5M (consensus: $49.46M) and EPS from -$0.13 to -$0.11 (consensus: -$0.11).

Upside FY19 guidance has revenue from $227M to $230M (consensus: $226.82M) and EPS from -$0.28 to -$0.23 (consensus: -$0.29).

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM ET with a webcast available here.

