Acquisition adds juice to Wireless Telecom revenues

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEMKT:WTT) saw revenues up by a third after Q4 earnings reflected its acquisition of CommAgility.

Along with that added revenue for the year, the company saw organic revenue growth of 16%.

Gross margin came to $5.47M (45.5%). The company posted a net loss of $2.547M inclusive of a $2.74M tax provision due to new tax laws.

New customer orders came to $11.94M.

Revenue by segment: Network solutions, $5.49M (up 9.8%); Test and measurement, $3.13M (down 21.9%); Embedded Solutions, $3.4M (new).

For the current quarter (with a full quarter of operations in Embedded Solutions), it's guiding to revenue of $13M-$13.5M, gross margins of about 46% and non-GAAP opex of $5.2M-$5.4M.

