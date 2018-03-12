U.S. Steel guides FY 2018 EBITDA of $1.7B

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) +1.2% after-hours as it guides for FY 2018 EBITDA of ~$1.7B, up from a previous forecast of ~$1.5B, based on its assessment of potential market conditions resulting from Section 232 actions and increased shipments from its Granite City Works.

X says it anticipates incremental shipments of ~100K tons/month from Granite City Works once the restart process is completed, with most benefits from the actions reflected in results during H2.

The company also reaffirms Q1 EBITDA guidance of $250M.