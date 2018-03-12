Credit Suisse warns on Finish Line

Credit Suisse initiates coverage on Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) with an Underperform rating and $9 price target.

While Finish Line is seen benefiting from tax savings, the investment firm sees sales pressure ahead.

CS on Finish Line: "Our proprietary analysis shows FINL has a higher risk of further store closures (of malls with anchor closures, 29% have a FINL store vs. 16% for FL). Importantly, we believe athletic brands need to accelerate the shift toward their own DTC channels to hit their long-term targets (e.g., we estimate wholesale will drive only ~25% of NKE’s long-term revenue growth vs. ~60% in prior years). While this is a risk for all retailers, both Nike/adidas have talked about shifting marketing spend to urban markets, which we think will de-emphasize brand support in FINL’s core suburban markets (more so than FL’s more urban fleet, for example)."