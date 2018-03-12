China's 21Vianet moves to gain in Q4 earnings

Data-center service provider 21Vianet (NASDAQ:VNET) is up 0.9% in moderate postmarket trading after a Q4 profit thanks to one-time adjustments beat one estimate for the company to lose money.

Gross profit rose 9.2% to 200.2M yuan (about $30.8M), and gross margin expanded to 26.1% from 20.4%.

Meanwhile, net profit was 797.6M yuan (about $122.6M) up from a prior-year loss of 485.2M yuan, inclusive of a one-off gain of 677.1M yuan (about $104.1M) from disposal of subsidiaries.

Adjusted net profit rose to 51.6M yuan (about $7.9M) from a prior-year loss of 70.6M yuan.

For Q1, it's guiding to net revenues of 770M-790M yuan, and EBITDA of 178M-190M yuan. For the full year, it sees revenues of 3.25B-3.35B yuan, and EBITDA of 750M-830M yuan.

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

