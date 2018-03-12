Proteostasis' PTI-428 a Breakthrough Therapy for cystic fibrosis

The FDA designates Proteostasis Therapeutics' (NYSE:PTI) PTI-428 a Breakthrough Therapy for the treatment of cystic fibrosis patients with two copies of the F508del genetic mutation who are currently on background therapy with Vertex Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:VRTX) ORKAMBI (lumacaftor/ivacaftor).

Breakthrough Therapy status provides for more intensive guidance from the FDA on development, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.

PTI-428 is a CFTR amplifier in development as add-on therapy to approved CFTR modulators and as part of its triplet therapy (PTI-808, PTI-801, PTI-428).