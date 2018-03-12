Stocks end mixed in lackluster session

Stocks turned in a mixed performance, with the Dow dragged lower by losses in Boeing and Caterpillar, the S&P 500 ending a tick below its unchanged mark and the Nasdaq climbing to a new all-time high for the second straight session.

Industrials (-1.2%) was easily the weakest sector on the day, as investors worried that "a mistake in trade policy could be as big as a mistake in monetary policy," according to Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley FBR.

Technology (+0.3%) was among the top-performing sectors, with chipmakers setting the pace amid reports that Intel might look to acquire Broadcom, which is itself in pursuit of a deal for Qualcomm.

In the bond market, U.S. Treasury prices edged higher, pushing yields lower; the benchmark 10-year yield slipped 2 bps to 2.87% as a $21B 10-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.889% on a bid-to-cover of 2.50, slightly above the average of the prior 12 auctions.

April WTI crude oil fell 1.1% to settle at $61.36/bbl following Friday's 3%-plus advance.