Amarin presents post-hoc data on Vascepa at AAC; shares up 4% after hours

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) is up 4% after hours on light volume on the heels of a data presentation on Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) at the American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Session & Expo in Orlando, FL.

In a post hoc analysis of the ANCHOR study, patients with persistent high triglycerides (TG) and elevated high-sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hsCRP) on statin therapy who received 4 g/day of Vascepa experienced significant reductions in TG and inflammatory biomarkers without an elevation in bad cholesterol. The 18% reduction in hsCRP versus placebo was statistically significant.

Top-line data from the large-scale REDUCE-IT study should be available in late Q3.