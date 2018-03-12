Breitburn Energy reaches bankruptcy exit deal with holdout creditors

Breitburn Energy (OTCPK:BBEPQ) reportedly has reached an agreement with holdout creditors over its bankruptcy exit plan and hopes to win court confirmation as soon as this month for a reorganization under new ownership.

A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Friday rejected BBEP’s plan to split into two separate creditor-owned companies, saying certain terms discriminated against retail bondholders, who had voted against the plan.

A BBEP lawyer says individual bondholders will be offered the same cash recovery as institutional bondholders, addressing the judge's concerns; the deal will cost BBEP “a couple million dollars,” a small amount considering that the $3B bankruptcy has lingered in court for two years.