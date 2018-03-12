Phoenix New Media guides light in in-line Q4 results

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) is off 2.1% in light postmarket trading so far after Q4 results were mostly as expected but contained light revenue guidance for the current quarter.

Q4 revenues were up 12.1% Y/Y in renminbi terms, and net ad revenues grew 16.3% (on the strength of a 62.6% Y/Y gain in mobile ad revenues).

Gross profit rose 22.5% to 253.1M yuan; gross margin rose to 55.1% (non-GAAP) from 49.9%.

Net income attributable to the company fell to 11.8M yuan (about $1.8M) from 39.8M yuan a year ago.

Liquidity at quarter's end was 1.44B yuan (about $220.9M).

For Q1 (based on ASC 606) the company's guiding to revenues of 272.3M-287.3M yuan ($43M-$45.4M in dollar terms, light of consensus for $49.2M). Net ad revenues are expected at 237.2M-247.2M yuan, and paid services revenues are forecast at 35.1M-40.1M yuan.

Conference call to come at 9 p.m. ET.

