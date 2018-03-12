Airlines scratch 700-plus Boston flights ahead of another winter storm

Airlines have canceled more than 700 flights in and out of Boston scheduled for tomorrow - 75% of all flights leaving Boston and 60% of incoming flights - as another strong winter storm approaches, threatening to dump more than a foot of snow in parts of the region.

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) canceled its entire Boston schedule for Tuesday, including its hourly shuttle between Logan Airport and New York's LaGuardia, and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has canceled most of its Boston-LaGuardia shuttle service.

Airlines including AAL, DAL and JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) are waiving ticket-change fees for travelers affected by the storm, and Southwest (NYSE:LUV) says passengers would not pay additional fees for a date change.

However, this time the snow is forecast to be much drier than last week’s batch, which means widespread tree damage and power outages are not expected.