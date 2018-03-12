GE did not pay bonuses to Flannery, top execs in 2017

General Electric (NYSE:GE) did not pay cash bonuses last year to its senior executives, which the company says was the first time in its 125-year history.

According to an SEC filing, GE's board withheld the 2017 bonuses and canceled some 2015 equity awards that executives would have partly received, citing the company’s difficulties last year.

John Flannery, who took over as CEO on Aug. 1 with a $2M annual salary, received $9M in total compensation for 2017, including stock options and changes in values in his pension plan.

Former CEO Jeffrey Immelt received $8.1M in total compensation, down from $21.3M in 2016.