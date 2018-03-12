Kura Oncology -11.8% after earnings, regulatory update

Along with a mostly in-line earnings report for Q4, Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) has issued a regulatory update on tipifarnib, its lead product candidate.

The company's shares are down 11.8% postmarket.

It's setting the second half of the year for a single-arm, registration-directed trial of tipifarnib in at least 59 patients (recurrent or metastatic) with HRAS mutant squamous cell head and neck cancer, with objective response rate as the primary endpoint.

"We are encouraged by the feedback we received from the FDA regarding the development path for tipifarnib in HRAS mutant HNSCC, and we look forward to providing more specific information regarding the design and execution of the trial in the months ahead," CEO Troy Wilson says.