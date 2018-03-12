Altimmune +16% after data from anthrax vaccine program

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) +16.6% after-hours following release of pre-clinical data from its SparVax-L anthrax vaccine program.

ALT says data from the study showed a 67% survival rate in animals challenged with a lethal dose of anthrax after a single dose of SparVax-L, which the company is developing through federal funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The study compared SparVax-L to BioThrax, the currently approved vaccine against anthrax infection, and ALT says the 100% survival rate after two doses of SparVax-L at day 0 and day 14 was comparable to BioThrax’s 96% survival rate after two doses.