Siemens, Areva settle dispute over nuclear plant construction for €450M

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) and France's Areva (OTCPK:ARVCF) agree to pay €450M ($553M) to Finland's Teollisuuden Voima Oyj to compensate for delays in the construction of a nuclear power plant in FInland.

Major delays and spiraling costs on the project had led suppliers Siemens and Areva as well as TVO to launch an arbitration procedure in London.

TVO says it would pay the consortium back up to €150M if the plant is completed by May 2019; if not, the companies would be liable to pay up to €400M in additional penalties.