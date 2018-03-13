Massive revamp of Chinese regulators

China has unveiled plans for overhauling government bureaucracy, combining some financial, competition and business regulators, as part of President Xi's efforts to strengthen Communist Party control over levers of power.

Since the beginning of last year, Beijing has cracked down on leverage and risky market practices, with China's various regulators releasing many new rules in attempt to rein in risks.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, ASHR, YINN, CAF, EWH, CQQQ, YANG, MCHI, GXC, CYB, FXP, PGJ, CN, KBA, TAO, CHIQ, HAO, CHIX, TDF, QQQC, CNY, PEK, CHN, CWEB, CXSE, CHAU, XPP, CNXT, ASHS, AFTY, CHAD, FCA, YAO, YXI, GCH, FXCH, ECNS, CHIM, CHII, CHIE, KFYP, EWHS, JFC, FCHI, OBOR, ASHX, CNYA, FHK, HAHA, XINA, CNHX, KGRN, FLCH, FLHK, WCHN