Spring Statement on watch in the U.K.

U.K. Treasury chief Philip Hammond is due to present his Spring Statement today, but it's the first time the event will not feature the traditional "red box" and budget, which has been moved to the autumn.

Britain's economy in better shape than forecast, he's expected to say, while arguing that the U.K.'s national debt is still far too high and the need for fiscal prudence ahead of Brexit.

