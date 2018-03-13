Inflation data takes center stage

The consumer price index will likely be a sleeper for investors today, but if it's not, interest rates could spike and equities might sell off.

The CPI is expected to come in at 0.2% M/M for both headline inflation and core, which excludes energy and food, or 2.2% and 1.9% Y/Y.

A figure that misses or meets estimates is likely to reaffirm the case for just three rate hikes in 2018, but rising inflation could get the Fed, which meets next week, to change its forecasts.