Hemp signs lucrative consultant agreement with HQ Global Education

Hemp (OTCPK:HEMP) signed a consulting agreement with HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTCPK:HQGE) to provide consulting services in an effort to help HQ Global Education, Inc. expand into the hemp-CBD industry.

According to the agreement, HQGE will receive professional, ongoing, consulting services in the hemp-CBD market, specifically in the areas of growing high quality organically-grown CBD-rich hemp, harvesting, extracting and creating a variety of high-end CBD products for its business and partnerships in the industry.

Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. (OTC: HEMP) said, “This agreement with HQ Global Education, Inc. is a natural fit for both our companies and the timing couldn’t be better. The hemp industry is projected to grow 700% and hit $1.8 billion by 2020.”

Luis Proetta, CEO of HQGE added, "HQ Global Education is positioned to enter into the CBD arena very quickly. Working together with Hemp, Inc., will allow us to impact the marketplace even sooner than originally anticipated. With the completion of this agreement, we are confident that we have created a winning combination that will enable us to help lead the industry to realize the many medical and economic benefits of cannabinoids."

Press Release