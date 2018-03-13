Evoqua acquires Pacific Ozone Technology

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) acquired privately held Pacific Ozone Technology, Inc. for an undisclosed term.

The acquisition adds a new technology – ozone disinfection – to the Evoqua portfolio.

“We are excited to welcome Pacific Ozone to the Evoqua family,” said Ron Keating, Evoqua CEO. “The addition of ozone technology to our current offering of disinfection solutions is consistent with our acquisition strategy to broaden our technology offerings and fill current product portfolio gaps. We are excited to market Pacific Ozone as an Evoqua brand to our industrial customer base.”

