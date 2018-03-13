PotNetwork announces formation of Blockchain Crypto Technology subsidiary

PotNetwork Holding (OTCPK:POTN) enters into the rapidly growing global blockchain crypto technology sector through its new wholly-owned subsidiary, Blockchain Crypto Technology Corp.

The Company will diversify its investments and further strengthen its return on capital by tapping into an alternative high growth market that is predicted to continue to rapidly grow for many years.

Richard Goulding, President of PotNetwork Holding, Inc., stated, “We have decided to diversify our investments by entering this rapid growth market. Although the Average Daily Price Volatility of the 3 companies mentioned in the Forbes article above, (Bitcoin@ 10.25%; Ethereum@ 12.62%; and XRP@ 16.75) are much higher and therefore less stable/predictable than gold (@0.7%); or APPLE (@1.37%), we feel that after looking at the numbers, this is an arena we just couldn’t ignore.”

Press Release