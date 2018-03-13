Graham Corporation awarded $5.5M in global refining industry orders

Graham Corporation (NYSEMKT:GHM) received three orders totaling ~$5.5M, all for the refining industry.

Two of the orders are for replacement components within the Company’s installed base.

The third order involves a new ejector system for a Chinese refinery revamp project where new process units will be added to expand production of transportation fuel.

Equipment delivery for all three orders is planned for the second half of FY19.

James R. Lines, Graham’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Graham is known for its quality and equipment reliability, as is evident with the replacement order for equipment that operated for more than 45 years. We place long-standing customer relationships in high regard and we seek to benefit from our expansive installed base. Due to the level of anticipated orders, we expect backlog will expand once again this quarter.”

