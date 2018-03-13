Starbucks sign new licensing agreement in Brazil

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) enters into a licensing agreement with multi-brand restaurant operator SouthRock in Brazil.

"We strongly believe this is the right time to leverage a strong local business partner like SouthRock as we pursue our ambitious, long-term growth agenda for Brazil," says Starbucks Latin America exec Ricardo Rico.

As of today, Starbucks serves customers in 113 stores in 17 cities across the states of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro with more than 1,450 employees. Looking ahead, the company will work with SouthRock to bring the Starbucks Experience to more customers.

SBUX -0.84% premarket to $58.90.

Source: Press Release