Tilly's drops off after sales shortfall

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) falls sharply after Q4 sales fall short of expectations.

Gross porfit as a percentage of sales improved 70 bps to 31.3% during the qiuarter. Operating income was 7.0% of sales vs. 6.5% a year ago."We aim to continue our operating momentum during fiscal 2018, and are off to a good start in the first quarter thus far," says CEO Ed Thomas.

Looking ahead, Tilly's expects comparable sales to be flat to up at a low single-digit rate in Q1 and EPS of -$0.01 to $0.03 vs. $0.01 consensus.

Shares of Tilly's are down 14% in premarket trading.

