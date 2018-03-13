Healios and Athersys expand MultiStem partnership

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Japan-based HEALIOS K.K. have inked a letter of intent to expand their collaboration to develop and commercialize MultiStem products for a range of indications, including acute respiratory distress syndrome and trauma in Japan and the use of MultiStem with organ bud technology and certain ophthalmological indications globally.

Under the proposed terms of the deal, HELIOS will make a $21.1M equity investment in Athersys via the purchase of 12M shares of common stock at $1.76 per share. It will also have a warrant to purchase additional shares until September 1, 2020, capped at a 19.9% stake.

HELIOS will commit $35M, as well as additional payments and royalties, to expand its license and to support clinical trials. It will fund $10M into escrow and pay an additional $25M in license/option fees in installments.

The expanded collaboration should be finalized by April 30.

In Japan, HELIOS is conducting a 220-subject study called TREASURE assessing MultiStem in patients with ischemic stroke.

Athersys is preparing the launch a Phase 3 study, MASTERS-2, in North America and Europe in evaluating MultiStem in 300 patients with ischemic stroke.

MultiStem cell therapy is a patented regenerative medicine product that has shown the ability to promote tissue repair and healing in a variety of ways, such as through the production of therapeutic factors produced in response to signals of inflammation and tissue damage.