Starboard pressures Newell Brands again

Starboard Value takes a shot at Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) over the round of director resginations.

Starboard's Jeffrey Smith: "We believe the resignation of five well respected directors of Newell, several of whom were on the legacy Newell Rubbermaid Board, is astonishing and a serious indication that significant change is necessary... we believe, that our director candidates are the right ones to deliver the material change required for the benefit of the Company and its shareholders."

Source: Press Release

Shares of Newell Brands shot up 6.1% yesterday.