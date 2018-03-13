Centene invests in PBM upstart RxAdance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) has made an initial investment in cloud-based pharmacy benefit manager RxAdvance. It has certain rights to expand its investment in the future.

Centene CEO Michael Neidorff says, "Centene has established a transformative partnership with RxAdvance to create its next generation pharmacy management solution. RxAdvance's transparency, disruptive technology, and unique approach to partnership will help us further improve quality health outcomes for our members and other customers, while managing healthcare costs."

Former Apple CEO John Sculley is Chairman and Chief Marketing Office at RxAdance.