More on HD Supply's Q4

Adjusted net income of $91M, or $0.49 per diluted share vs. $47M, or $0.23 per diluted share in the same quarter a year ago.

Sales by segment: Facilities Maintenance +3.5%; Construction & Industrial +16.3%. Adjusted EBITDA increased 24.6% to $152M, compared to $122M in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016.

"Much of our success is driven by our hourly associates who work hard every day providing exceptional service to our customers. I am therefore pleased to announce that we are providing our hourly associates with a bonus of up to $1,000 to share in the benefits of the recently enacted tax reform," said CEO Joe DeAngelo.

Q1 outlook: Net sales of $1.325B-$1.375B; Adjusted EBITDA of $174M-$184M; Adjusted net income per share of $0.60-$0.66.

Full year outlook: Net sales of $5.76B-$5.91B; Adjusted EBITDA of $815M-$855M; Adjusted net income per share of $2.99-$3.21.

Q4 results