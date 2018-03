via Notable Calls

"Breaking The Buck: How $1 Becomes $0.50 and Why the Great Reset is Not Quite Reset," goes the title of this morning's note from JPMorgan.

Normalized free cash flow per share looks to be in the $0.50 range vs. Street consensus of $1, says the team. More frightening still, JPM reminds that $0.50 in not a trough number as aviation is well off the bottom and healthcare is not that cyclical.

They cut their price target to $11 from $14.