United higher after guidance update

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) discloses in a SEC filing that it expects revenue per available seat mile to be up 1% to 3% in Q1. The PRASM outlook is a bump up from the prior view for 0% to 2% growth.

The company sees capacity growth of 3.5% to 4.0% in the quarter vs. +3.5% to +4.5% prior.

Costs per available seat miles are expected to be -1% to flat.

On a longer view, United reiterates 2020 EPS guidance of $11 to $13.

SEC Form 8-K