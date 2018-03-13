B. Riley downgrades Oclaro after Lumentum offer

B. Riley downgrades Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) from Buy to Neutral and sets the price target at $10 after yesterday’s news that Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) will buy the company for $1.8B.
Firm says the combined company will create an optical industry stalwart that has best-in products in markets from telecom to industrial to consumer.
B. Riley expects the announcement to become the “first domino to fall” in sector consolidation.
Source: Briefing.com.
Oclaro shares closed yesterday up 27.5% to $10.01 but slipped 3.2% premarket to $9.69.
Lumentum shares closed up 4.4% to $72 and fell 0.1% premarket to $71.90.
