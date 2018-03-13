GBH Insights weighs in on Stitch Fix

GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives defends Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) after the company's Q4 profit miss.

"While EPS of $0.02 missed the Street’s estimate of $0.06 on some heavier expenses, we are not overly concerned as we continue to believe significantly investing in newer growth areas around Plus, men’s, and its bread and butter women’s franchise over the next 12 to 18 months will further expand its competitive big data driven retail moat," writes Ives.

Ives expects that it will take the retailer a few more quarters to build credibility with investors over the strength of its client base. Shares are rated Highly Attractive and assigned a price target of $28.

SFIX -9.20% premarket to $21.90.

Previously: Active customers up 31% at Stitch Fix (March 12)