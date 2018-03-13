Comparable sales fall at Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) reports a slight revenue miss with its Q4 report.

Consolidated same-store sales fell 2.0% during the quarter.

E-commerce sales were up 9% during the quarter and e-commerce penetration as a percentage of sales rose to 19%.

CEO update: "Amidst a competitive environment, we are very pleased to deliver fourth quarter results in line with our expectations, driving growth across key businesses. As expected, margins remained under pressure, however the decline was less than we anticipated."

Looking ahead, Dick's sees FY19 EPS of $2.80 to $3.00 vs. $2.90 consensus.

