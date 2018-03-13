Mizuho raises Micron target to 11% upside

Mizuho maintains a Buy rating and raises its Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) price target from $55 to $66, an 11% upside to yesterday’s close.

Firm cites Asian checks that point to continued DRAM and NAND demand and price momentum into the June quarter.

Mizuho thinks Micron’s near-term estimates are conservative with a potential for about $3 EPS in the quarter as the company moves out of the seasonally weak part of the year.

Micron will report Q2 results on March 22

Micron shares are up 4.2% premarket to $61.89.

DRAM / NAND players that could move with Micron: Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF), SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF, OTC:HXSCL), Toshiba Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY), Western Digital (NYSE:WDC), and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

