DSW down post Q4 results

DSW (NYSE:DSW) reports comparable sales rose 1.3% in Q4.

DSW segment sales up 8.5% to $664.2M.

ABG segment comparable sales expanded 9.8% for the quarter.

Gross margin rate improved 150 bps to 26.5%, driven by favorable sourcing, lower markdowns and occupancy leverage.

Operating margin rate fell 260 bps to 4.7%.

Inventories +0.4% Y/Y to $501.9M.

Store count +149 Y/Y to 10,485.

FY2018 Guidance: Revenue: -1% to -3%; Comparable sales: increase in the low single digit range; Tax rate: 29%; Adjusted EPS: $1.52 to $1.67 (+4% to +14%); Shares outstanding: 81M.