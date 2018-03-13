Protalix Bio's OPRX-106 shows positive action in mid-stage UC study; shares up 5% premarket

Nano cap Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEMKT:PLX) is up 5% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement of updated results from a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing OPRX-106 in patients with moderately active ulcerative colitis (UC).

In 24 patients who received either a daily oral 2 mg or 8 mg dose of OPRX-106 for eight weeks, the clinical response rate was 67% including 28% who experienced clinical remission. 72% showed improvements in rectal bleeding scores.

Complete results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

OPRX-106 is a plant cell-expressed recombinant human tumor necrosis factor receptor II fused to a protein called IgG1 Fc. The company says the plant cells function as a natural delivery capsule that pass through the digestive tract by virtue of their cellulose cell walls.

