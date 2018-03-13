Shell, Eni file internal probe findings to U.S. authorities over Nigeria deal

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Eni (NYSE:E) have voluntarily filed internal investigations to U.S. authorities discussing how they acquired the giant OPL 245 oilfield in Nigeria, as the companies seek to fight corruption allegations in Europe and Africa.

The filings to the U.S. Department of Justice and the SEC show the companies are trying to pre-empt questions from U.S. authorities as they face one of the oil industry’s biggest-ever graft trials in Italy, to begin in May in Milan, a pending trial in Nigeria and a probe in the Netherlands.

Italian prosecutors allege that bribes were paid in an effort to secure rights to the oil block in 2011; Shell and Eni deny any wrongdoing and say their total $1.3B in payments for the block were transparent, legal and went directly into an escrow account controlled by the Nigerian government.