AbbVie's elagolix successful in second late-stage uterine fibroid study

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announces that its second pivotal Phase 3 study, ELARUS UF-II, assessing elagolix in women with uterine fibroids met the primary endpoint. The first Phase 3 was also successful.

The data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

Development is ongoing.

Elagolix, licensed from Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), is an orally administered inhibitor of gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptors in the pituitary gland.

