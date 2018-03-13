AbbVie's elagolix successful in second late-stage uterine fibroid study

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announces that its second pivotal Phase 3 study, ELARUS UF-II, assessing elagolix in women with uterine fibroids met the primary endpoint. The first Phase 3 was also successful.
The data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.
Development is ongoing.
Elagolix, licensed from Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), is an orally administered inhibitor of gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptors in the pituitary gland.
Shares are up a fraction premarket.
