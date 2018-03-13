India inflation eases at 4.44% in February, relief to bond investors

India's inflation rate eased at 4.44% in February offering bond investors a temporary relief as the central bank can keep interest rates on hold for a longer time.

The sharp dip in retail inflation will propel monetary policy committee to keep the repo rate unchanged policy review in April resulting in a further easing of bond yields in the immediate term.

The RBI targets inflation over the medium term at 4% with an upper limit of 6% and a lower threshold of 2%.

Source: Investing.com

ETFs: EPI, INDA, IGC, INDY, SCIF, INDL, PIN, SMIN

