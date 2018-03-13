SPYR games signs consulting agreement with gaming and esports investor and advisor, stephen A. crystal, esq.

SPYR APPS, LLC d/b/a SPYR Games, a wholly owned subsidiary of SPYR (OTCPK:SPYR) agreed to a representation and advisory deal with gaming and esports industry advisor and investor, Stephen Crystal, through his Las Vegas-based company, SCCG Management.

Crystal is charged with providing SPYR Games with strategic consulting expertise in esports, gaming, technology and growth capital, in support of SPYR’s unique vision.

James R. Thompson, CEO and President of SPYR, stated: "We are pleased to add Stephen Cyrstal to the team. Together, we are aggressively working to expand our electronic games publishing business with additional titles under the SPYR umbrella using a balanced portfolio strategy and in-house development capabilities through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. Crystal brings the right set of skills to enhance this effort.”

Press Release